North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

