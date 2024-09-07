North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

