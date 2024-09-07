North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,227 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $108.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.