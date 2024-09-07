North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $581.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.07 and its 200-day moving average is $487.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.