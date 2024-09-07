Norden Group LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. 3,361,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.