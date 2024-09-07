Norden Group LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 3,983,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.