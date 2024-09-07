Norden Group LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,611,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $810,585,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.73. 111,432,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

