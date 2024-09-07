Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 997.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 102,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nomura by 89.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 70,986 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

