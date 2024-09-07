Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

