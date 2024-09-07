Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 0.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 86,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.47.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.
