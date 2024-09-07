Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Down 0.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 86,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Featured Stories

