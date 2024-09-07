NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NIO Stock Up 3.7 %

NIO stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

