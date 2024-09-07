NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,044.49 or 1.00004211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.