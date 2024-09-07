NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

