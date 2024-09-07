New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $118.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $118,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGC opened at $194.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $145.94 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

