New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $249.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

