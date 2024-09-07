New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,760 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

