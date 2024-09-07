New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $266.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

