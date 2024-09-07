New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 216,799 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,799 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

