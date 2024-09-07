New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Issue $0.58 — Dividend

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.46.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
