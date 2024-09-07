New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Issue $0.58 — Dividend

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.