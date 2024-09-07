Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.70 million and $2,154.91 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

