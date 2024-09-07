Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $687.31 and last traded at $682.63. 458,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,792,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.82. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.