NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 83,325 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NET Power by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on NPWR

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.