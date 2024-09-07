NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 83,325 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $526,581.00.
NET Power Price Performance
Shares of NPWR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 464,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 956,134 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NET Power by 32.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
