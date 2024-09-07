Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $285.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.58. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

