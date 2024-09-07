Needham & Company LLC Raises Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target to $35.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OS. BTIG Research started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.07.
In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last quarter.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
