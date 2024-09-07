NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00006788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $133.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,175,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,884,664 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,084,699 with 1,122,808,500 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.6183857 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $231,049,161.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

