Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.85

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.85 and traded as high as $51.92. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 130,358 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.