National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $6.85. National CineMedia shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 262,333 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

