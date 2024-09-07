National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIZZ

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.