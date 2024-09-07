National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.
National Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,596. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82.
National Beverage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at National Beverage
In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
