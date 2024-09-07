Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

