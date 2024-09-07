Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) fell 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.30. 1,054,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,994,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

