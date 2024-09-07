MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

MSCI stock traded down $10.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.85. The stock had a trading volume of 429,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $535.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

