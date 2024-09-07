Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Movado Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 457,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOV

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.