Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 457,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $419.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Articles

