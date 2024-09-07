Motiv8 Investments LLC Purchases 200 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.64. 1,037,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $521.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

