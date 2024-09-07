Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 6.1% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 614,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,774 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.