Motiv8 Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

UNP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,389. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

