Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. The company has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

