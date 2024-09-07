Mosley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 431 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.63. The company had a trading volume of 976,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

