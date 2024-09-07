Mosley Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Mosley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 479,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,873 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.