Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $563,000 Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

