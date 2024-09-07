Mosley Wealth Management Has $623,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 5.4 %

ASML traded down $42.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $752.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,682. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.