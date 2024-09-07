Mosley Wealth Management Has $325,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,712,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,105. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.