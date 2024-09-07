Mosley Wealth Management Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,578,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,077,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,912,000 after acquiring an additional 507,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,891,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,662,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

