Mosley Wealth Management Buys 845 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Account Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $157.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,328,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,446. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

