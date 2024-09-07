Mosley Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,979,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,816,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,375,000 after purchasing an additional 258,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS QUAL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.66. 1,176,714 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

