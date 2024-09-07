Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

SHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,700 shares in the company, valued at $577,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $114,350.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCO. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

