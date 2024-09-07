Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $552.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

