Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares.
Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.