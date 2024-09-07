Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 310.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,766. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

