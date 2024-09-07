Mina Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Mina has a market capitalization of $459.96 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,184,473,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,077,897 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,184,322,011.8400393 with 1,153,725,603.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41219614 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $11,734,936.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

